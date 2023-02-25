Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist in NW Ocala

Ocala police officers have arrested a man in connection with a Friday night hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist in northwest Ocala.

James Calvin Newson, 76, was picked up at his Ocala home after the crash and taken to the Ocala Police Department for questioning. Officers said Newson was cooperative.

He was later booked into the Marion County Jail on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving a fatality. Newson was booked at 1:27 a.m. Saturday, records show, with bail set at $15,000.

The motorcycle rider was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was identified as Joseph Ruiz-Figueroa, 24, of Ocala.

Newson's interview

Interviewed by Traffic Homicide Investigator William Joedicke and Detective Mason Demary, Newson said he was at the intersection of Northwest 22nd Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, wanting to turn southbound onto Martin Luther King.

With the way clear, Newson said, he turned. But then, according to a police account of what Newson said, he felt/heard "a bump" and looked at the intersection. The man said he had seen a motorcycle speeding northbound just before the "bump."

He said when he looked back, he did not see anything.

Newson said he told his passenger, identified only as a woman, that he thought the motorcycle had hit his boat trailer. He told officers he continued driving and dropped the woman at her residence.

The fatal hit-and-run crash happened Friday night at this intersection.

There, Newson said, he noticed the driver's side taillight on the boat trailer was broken. He said he did not think he was involved in a crash because he did not see anyone.

Officers interviewed the woman at her residence. According to their report, she said she asked Newson if he had hit something and he told her: "I think that motorcycle just hit the boat trailer."

She told police Newson dropped her home. The woman said she saw the broken taillight and marks along the side of the boat. She said Newson then left her home.

OPD evidence technicians at the scene of Friday night's fatal traffic crash

Sections of the roadway where the crash occurred were blocked with barricades for more than four hours, allowing crime scene technicians and officers to process the scene, take pictures and gather information.

OPD version of events

Police officials said Ruiz-Figueroa was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. Newson's pickup truck, hauling a boat trailer with a boat, was westbound on Northwest 22nd Street.

Witnesses told officers the pickup pulled out from 22nd Street and into the bike's path. Authorities said Ruiz-Figueroa was ejected from the bike and both slid along the pavement.

The bike and the rider stopped in the roadway not far from each other.

OPD officers said this Harley-Davidson motorcycle was involved in a two-vehicle crash where the bike rider died Friday night.

Officer said they were called about the crash at 7:12 p.m. The speed limit on the roadway is 40 mph.

Evidence recovered at the scene

Officers found a license's plate at the crash scene and they were able to trace it to Newson. Once they arrived at his residence, they saw his Ford pickup truck and boat trailer.

The traffic death was the second for the city in two days. On Wednesday, a woman from Eustis was killed when a big rig slammed into the driver's side of her car at Northwest 20th Street and North Pine Avenue (U.S. 441.) She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died. No one has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

Friday's fatality was the third traffic fatality of the year in Ocala. Last year, city officers recorded 17 traffic deaths.

