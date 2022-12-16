Man charged in hit-and-run that injured child exiting school bus in Clay County

A 39-year-man was arrested and charged on Friday in a hit-and-run crash involving a 7-year-old boy who was getting off a school bus near Excelsior Springs on Thursday, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Kyle P. Barrett, 39, of Lawson, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury, said Sarah Boyd, a department spokeswoman. Barrett was being held in the Clay County jail on a $50,000 bond.

On Thursday around 4:21 p.m., Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 24600 block of West 92 Highway. The 7-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening, and Boyd said the boy was released from medical care that day.

The hit-and-run prompted Clay County deputies to seek public help to identify a black Chevrolet S-10 pickup that had been seen leaving the scene. The vehicle was found Friday morning and the driver was arrested, the sheriff’s office said.

Charging documents filed against Barrett were not immediately available. As of Friday afternoon, there was no information for an attorney for Barrett in online court documents.