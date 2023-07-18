Man charged with hit and run turns himself in

Shelby Crump holds a photo of her grandmother, Dot Hyde, who was killed in a hit and run in January. Police are still seeking the driver.

A South Carolina man turned himself in to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office after warrants were taken out for his arrest following a fatal hit and run in Boiling Springs half a year ago.

Boiling Springs Police Chief Nathan Phillips said James Wesley Harris, 32, of Blacksburg, South Carolina, turned himself in around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

He is charged with felony hit and run inflicting serious injury or death, driving while license revoked, fictitious tag/alt title/reg card, no operators license and failure to wear seat belt.

Phillips said Harris made his $65,000 bond and is no longer being held at the Cleveland County Detention Center.

In January, police said Harris struck and killed 74-year-old Dorothy Hyde while she was walking to retrieve her car from a nearby parking lot at the intersection of North Main Street and Woodland Avenue.

Police said Harris didn't stop but continued on his way.

Over the course of the following six months, police checked surveillance cameras and cell phone data to discover information on the driver and recently seized a car in Gaffney. Arrest warrants were issued last week.

