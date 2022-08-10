Man charged with hitting DOT worker after driving into construction zone on I-84

A man from East Hartford was charged with allegedly getting out of his vehicle and hitting a Department of Transportation employee who asked him not to drive in an active construction zone on Interstate 84 in West Hartford, police said.

Luis Moreno Jr., 31, was allegedly driving on I-84 westbound near exit 41 in West Hartford about 11:58 p.m. on Tuesday while the right lane was closed for construction, according to Connecticut State Police Troop H.

He allegedly drove into the active construction zone, where an employee with the state Department of Transportation directed him to exit the area. Moreno Jr. allegedly got out of his car, hit the employee in the face and then got back into his vehicle and drove off, police said.

The employee was taken to a hospital in an ambulance and treated for minor injuries. They had been released from the hospital by Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

When Moreno Jr. drove off, a contracted highway worker followed him to his place of work where they were met by state troopers. After a brief investigation, Moreno Jr. was charged with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace, police said.

He posted a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court on Aug. 29, police said.

State police issued a statement reminding Connecticut drivers that road construction is common in the summer and asked that drivers anticipate construction-related delays, allow for extra travel time and pay extra attention while driving in construction zones.