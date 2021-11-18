Man charged for hitting woman with ice scraper

Nov. 18—EAU CLAIRE — A 25-year-old man faces felony charges after driving dangerously and then hitting a woman with an ice scraper in Eau Claire.

Steven J. Hoffmann from the Price County town of Ogema was charged Wednesday with felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, substantial battery and bail jumping in Eau Claire County Court. Misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and bail jumping were also filed.

Judge Jon Theisen set a signature bond for Hoffmann's release, requiring him to have no contact with the victim or her home.

According to the criminal complaint:

Hoffmann was driving his car on Sunday with the woman sitting next to him and a baby boy secured in a car seat behind them. The two adults began arguing, and Hoffmann began to swerve the car between lanes on U.S. 53 and the North Crossing.

Fearing for her safety, the woman started crawling into the rear seat to be with the infant. Hoffmann attempted to hit her arms and legs as she crawled back, which led to him losing control of the car and driving onto a median.

Hoffmann then stopped the car on Northwoods Lane, grabbed his ice scraper and went to the back of the car where the woman was now sitting. He swung the ice scraper at her multiple times, making contact a few times with her face.

The woman got out of the car with the baby. Hoffmann asked if she wanted a ride home, which she replied "no" to and he drove off.

The woman flagged down a bystander for help. When police arrived on the scene, they noticed blood on the ground and the victim had already been taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

An officer observed abrasions on the woman's face, including a wound across her nose that required stitches. A significant amount of fresh and dried blood was also on the woman's face.

Hoffmann was already out on bond for a pending domestic abuse case in Eau Claire County and bail jumping charges in Price County.