Man charged with holding up bank in Manchester Stop & Shop

May 10—MANCHESTER — Police on Monday arrested a man in connection with the theft of money from the People's United Bank branch in the Stop and Shop at the Parkade and the theft of construction equipment.

Jeffrey Richloff, 58, was taken into custody at the Hawthorne Inn and Suites, 191 Spencer St., by the East Central Narcotics Task Force on Monday, police said.

Richloff was charged with third-degree larceny in connection with the May 2 theft from the People's United Bank in the Parkade Stop & Shop.

Police said a man, later identified as Richloff, passed a note to the teller demanding money about 6:20 p.m. No weapon was shown or implied, police said.

The man, who was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and a dark blue hat, rode away on a bicycle, police said.

Police obtained photos of the man from a surveillance system.

Richloff also was charged with third-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit the same in connection with the theft of a crane radiator from Shawmut Equipment Inc., 20 Tolland Turnpike, on Dec. 2, 2021.

Richloff was held on $50,000 bond and is appear in Manchester Superior Court on June 6, police said in a news release.