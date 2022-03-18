HOLLAND — A Kalamazoo man was arraigned on multiple charges Thursday after he was involved in a crash that caused a teenage girl to lose her pregnancy.

Juan Alejandro Lira IV, 21, is facing six charges that stem from two incidents Wednesday morning, including fleeing from police twice.

Around 3 a.m., Lira allegedly fled from a Holland police officer who had approached his car "intending to issue a parking citation," according to the news release from the Holland Department of Public Safety.

The officer discovered the ignition lock cylinder was damaged and the license plate did not belong to the vehicle and asked the driver to step out of the vehicle, but he drove off and led police on a chase, which ended after the driver ran several red lights with his headlights turned off.

Later that morning, around 8:15 a.m., police spotted the same car, a Nissan Versa, heading west on 15th Street. As the driver fled, he ran stop signs at Central and River avenues, causing a crash at River when his car hit a vehicle that was northbound on River.

In the crash, the front seat passenger, a 17-year-old Holland girl, was seriously injured and lost her pregnancy as a result of the crash. A 16-year-old girl, in the backseat, was also injured and treated at Holland Hospital.

Police said the car Lira was driving had been stolen in Kalamazoo.

Lira was charged with two counts of fleeing and eluding a police officer, operating a motor vehicle without a license, a grossly negligent act causing miscarriage or stillbirth, receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Bond was set at $25,000 for the first incident and $250,000 for the second incident.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Man charged in Holland crash that caused miscarriage