Man charged with homicide in Antioch shooting death

A suspect was charged in the shooting death of a man and the shooting of the man's 18-year-old pregnant girlfriend, Metro Nashville Police said Saturday morning.

Eric Contreras, 19, was shot to death at 8:35 p.m. Friday in the 4700 block of McBride Road in Antioch. His girlfriend, Alena Dean, 18, was shot and injured.

Kevin Rivera, 19, was arrested at 5 a.m. Saturday morning on Farmingdale Drive in LaVergne. He was charged with criminal homicide and attempted criminal homicide.

"Contreras was found lying in the street with a wound to his head and died shortly after arriving at the hospital. Dean was found inside a car wounded and is expected to survive," MNPD said.

"The investigation, being led by Detective Chris Cote, shows that the three parties knew each other. Contreras and Dean were sitting in a vehicle on McBride Road when Rivera arrived. Contreras and Rivera had a brief conversation just before the shots were fired. The gunfire appears to be connected to an ongoing dispute."

The agency's homicide and TITANS units were assisted by LaVergne Police.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville shooting death: Man charged with homicide in Antioch