Man charged with homicide, attempted murder in stabbings of 3 family members in Nashville

Cassandra Stephenson, Nashville Tennessean
·1 min read

A man faces one homicide count and two counts of attempted murder after police say he fatally stabbed his uncle and later stabbed and injured his parents.

John Bond Sr., 33, reportedly stabbed his uncle, 61-year-old Dwight Bond, at Bond's North Nashville apartment before traveling to his parents' Northwest Nashville home around 1:30 a.m., according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Bond then stabbed his 68-year-old father and 67-year-old mother, police say. Bond's father shot him during the attack and then called police.

Bond's parents told police John Bond said he had killed his uncle. Police later responded to Dwight Bond's apartment and found him deceased.

John Bond was taken into custody.

His parents were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Reach reporter Cassandra Stephenson at ckstephenson@tennessean.com or at (731) 694-7261. Follow Cassandra on Twitter at @CStephenson731.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Man faces homicide, attempted murder charges in string of stabbings

