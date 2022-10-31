ROCKFORD — A man is charged with a homicide over the weekend on the city’s west side, police said.

Dushawn Stallworth, 22, of Chicago is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting of a 21-year-old Rockford man at the Auburn Manor apartment complex, 4224 Auburn St., on Saturday afternoon.

The victim’s name has not been released yet. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

More:Coroner: Man shot at Auburn Manor apartments in Rockford dies from injuries

Stallworth was taken into custody Saturday night at the 4500 block of Apple Orchard Lane and was lodged in the Winnebago County Jail, where he is being held on no bond.

“I would like to extend my condolences to the family in regards to the loss of their loved one,” Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd said in a news release. “We recognize an arrest in this case does not soften the blow, but we hope this case can serve as an example to the community in regards to what can happen when we work together to rid our cty of violence.”

Stallworth was scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Man charged in homicide at Auburn Manor apartments in Rockford