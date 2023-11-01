Man charged with homicide in connection to 2020 disappearance

Nov. 1—An arrest was made Monday, Oct. 30, in connection to a 2-year-old missing person case.

During a joint press conference with Cullman County District Attorney Champ Crocker, Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry announced that Randall Dewayne Hogan, 66, has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the disappearance of Jeffery Glenn Wilhite.

Wilhite was last seen near the West Point area on April 3, 2020, before being reported missing by his family.

Crocker said that when his office began looking at the case several months ago, it believed there was sufficient evidence to present to a grand jury. After a murder indictment was issued by the grand jury, Hogan was taken into custody on Monday and is currently being held at the Cullman County Detention Center without bond.

Due to what Gentry described as the "uniqueness" of the case, he declined to share details leading to Hogan's arrest, except to say that a body has yet to be discovered.

"As I'm speaking to everyone, if you have evidence or you know something that's involved in this case — or even another missing person case — please come forward. Over the last three years, we've interviewed numerous witnesses and executed numerous search warrants. It takes a community coming together to solve these things," Gentry said.