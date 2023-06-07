Man charged with homicide in death of 67-year-old woman in Dover: police

A 67-year-old woman was found dead Tuesday from traumatic injuries in a home in Dover borough, and a man has been charged with homicide, according to the York County Coroner's Office and Northern York County Regional Police.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

Police arrested William Emilio Torres Gautier, 42, and charged him with criminal homicide, aggravated assault on law enforcement officers, terroristic threats, abuse of corpse, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.

He was committed to York County Prison.

Officers responded Tuesday to the area of 79 South Main St. for a report of a disturbance. A neighbor told police that a woman had asked her to call police, a news release states.

Officers met with Gautier, a woman and two small children in the back of the residence. The woman seemed to be trying to signal for help while police were talking with the man, the news release states.

Northern York County Retional Police are investigating a homicide in the first block of South Main Street in Dover. A woman was found dead on Tuesday from traumatic injuries, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Gautier pushed a section of wooden fence at police when they tried to talk with the woman. One of the officers was hit, the release states.

Gautier was taken into custody after a brief struggle, the release states.

Officers entered the home after the woman said her mother was there and needed help. Police found the 67-year-old woman deceased in an upstairs bedroom, the release states.

Her death appears to be domestic-related, according to the coroner's office. She was pronounced dead at 2:19 p.m. at the scene.

"The public is not in any danger related to this incident," the news release states.

An autopsy is scheduled for this morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, the coroner's office said.

More: Suspect in I-83 manhunt shot driver in attempted carjacking while trying to escape: police

More: Police on Route 30 were out to control ‘idiots’ in muscle cars, not street rods: officials

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Homicide investigation: Woman found dead from traumatic injuries: coroner