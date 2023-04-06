Man charged with homicide in death of woman found along Venango County bike trail

A man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a woman found dead along the Oil City bike trail.

Marcy Nellis was found in the early morning of March 27 after being reported missing the previous evening.

On Thursday, David Allen Bosley, 59, of Oil City, was arrested and charged with homicide, rape by forcible compulsion, aggravated indecent assault, kidnapping and abuse of a corpse.

The Aviation Unit from the Pennsylvania State Police first located Nellis’ body, according to a report from Venango County District Attorney Shawn White.

An autopsy found that the cause of death was asphyxiation due to manual strangulation and that Nellis had been sexually assaulted.

Bosley became an immediate person of interest, according to White.

Evidence was sent to a crime lab where where DNA profiling was done. The results linked Bosley to the crime, according to White.

