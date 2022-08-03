Man charged with homicide in January 2021 shooting in Pueblo

The scene of the shooting in which Ronald James Harman was killed in January 2021.

A 27-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ronald James Harman in January 2021.

Deshawn Adriance Doyle was already in prison at the Buena Vista Correctional Complex for unrelated convictions in Bent, Otero and Pueblo counties when he was served with a warrant charging him in Harman's death.

Harman, 33, was killed outside of the Casa Del Sol apartments in the 1700 block of Constitution Road on Jan. 31, 2021. Pueblo police were called to the scene at approximately 3:22 a.m. on a report that shots had been fired and a man was lying on the ground.

When police arrived, they located Harman, who had suffered “at least one gunshot wound as well as other nondescript injuries," police said in a news release.

The Pueblo Police Department’s initial investigation concluded that some sort of disturbance took place leading up to the shooting and at least one vehicle fled the scene immediately after.

After almost a year and a half, Doyle was charged in connection with the killing.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

