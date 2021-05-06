Man charged in homicide outside St. Paul bar

A suspect in a fatal shooting outside a St. Paul bar late last week was arrested Wednesday in Richfield.

Tyreese Harris was shot in the 1200 block of Jackson Street on April 25. He died the following day at Regions Hospital.

Marlon Vincent Walker, 29, was arrested outside a hotel in the 7700 block of Lyndale Avenue South in Richfield, according to the St. Paul Police Department's Twitter account on Wednesday.

He is charged with second-degree murder; bail is set at $1.5 million.

"I'm incredibly proud of everyone at the SPPD and our partner agencies across the metro who helped identify, locate and apprehend the suspect," said Police Chief Todd Axtell. "It won't bring Mr. Harris back, but it is the first step in getting him justice."

Police found Harris suffering from a gunshot wound at the Foundry Pub in St. Paul.

Walker also faces two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of possession of a firearm in a separate incident, according to court documents.

Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759