Man charged with homicide in woman's death at a Monroeville hotel

Jan. 2—A call to police concerning a large amount of blood discovered outside a Monroeville hotel room led to the arrest of a man suspected of homicide.

According to Allegheny County Police, Monroeville police were dispatched to the Roadway Inn at about 9:30 a.m.

" When officers arrived, they discovered 37-year-old Matthew Gribschaw standing outside the room covered in blood," county police Lt. Venerando Costa wrote in a news release. "Monroeville Police checked the motel room and discovered a 49-year-old female deceased and badly mutilated."

The county police Homicide Unit determined Gribschaw was responsible. They charged Gribschaw with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. Gribschaw was taken to the Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburgh to await arraignment.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477). Callers can remain anonymous. The department can also be reached via its social media sites.

