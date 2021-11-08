Man charged with homicides in St. Louis County suspected of killing 2 people in KCK

St. Louis County prosecutors have charged a man in the killings of at least two people in St. Louis County in September.

Perez Reed,who turns 26 on Wednesday, was charged Saturday with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action, according to a news release from the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

A TV station in St. Louis, KSDK, reported that Reed is also a suspect in the killings of two people last week in Wyandotte County.

A source close to the investigation told The Star that the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office is still reviewing evidence to show probable cause in the homicides of two people earlier this month in Wyandotte Towers apartment complex.

The body of Damon Irvin, 35, was found Nov. 1 and the body of Rau’Daja Fairrow, 25, was found Nov. 2 in their separate apartments at the high-rise housing complex at 9th Street and Washington Boulevard, police said. Both were later declared homicides.

Police have not said how they were killed. As of Sunday evening, Kansas City, Kansas, police said they could not yet release any suspect information.

The St. Louis County prosecutor said in the release on Monday that there’s probable cause to believe Reed shot Marnay Hayes, 16, on Sept. 13 in St. Louis County and shot Lester Robinson, 40, on Sept. 26 in St. Louis County.

A third victim was shot on Sept. 12, but lived. The gunshot wounds to the chest left him seriously injured and permanently disabled, the prosecutor’s office said.

Shell casings recovered at all three scenes linked to a .49 caliber handgun found in Reed’s possession. The gun also matched other casings found at multiple homicide scenes in the city of St. Louis, according to the news release.

Reed was taken into custody by an FBI task force and was being held in federal detention as of Sunday evening. If transferred into county custody, the St. Louis County prosecutor is asking that Reed’s bond be set at $2 million.

Reed has also been charged in federal court. He faces one count of interstate transportation of a firearm with intent to commit a felony, according to a criminal complaint filed Saturday by the United States Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Missouri.

“I believe that the defendant poses a danger to ... the community at large due to the multiple cats of homicide and violence in this case,” an investigator with the St. Louis County Police Department wrote in Reed’s charging documents.

A press conference to discuss the case is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday at the Buzz Westfall Justice Center in Clayton, in eastern Missouri.