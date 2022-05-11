Man charged — and hospitalized — in Raleigh road rage shootout, police say

A 52-year-old man was charged in a shooting on Wednesday morning that left him hospitalized with injuries, Raleigh Police said.

The shooting is being investigated as a road rage incident, according to WRAL, who first reported the news.

Sylvester Stokes has been charged in the incident with possession of a firearm by felon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, Raleigh Police said.

Stokes suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting, which occurred around 10:55 a.m. in the 4800 block of Duraleigh Road, Raleigh Police said. The other man involved, who was also armed, was not injured or charged in the shooting, Raleigh Police said.

The shooting appears to have stemmed from a dispute between the two drivers, reported ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner. The dispute reportedly started at Brier Creek Parkway.

Stokes was driving a dump truck, and the other man involved was in a dark-colored Volkswagen Passat, according to police.

A witness video obtained by WRAL showed the shootout at a construction site between the two armed men.

One man is seen in the video getting into his car with the driver’s door ajar after walking away from a parked dump truck. Seconds later, as the man sits in his car, the driver’s window visibly cracks as shots are heard.

A man appearing to step out of the dump truck is seen pointing a firearm and shooting at the car and driver. As the driver sitting in the Passat also draws a firearm, the two men exchange gunfire.

Stokes falls over on the ground in the shootout.

There have been several road rage shootings in the Triangle this spring. In Raleigh, a 53-year-old woman died in March after she was shot outside of a CVS on Battle Bridge Road, The N&O reported.

A 911 caller indicated that the woman and the person who shot her were seen arguing after cutting each other off on the road, The N&O reported. Raleigh police did not confirm whether it was road rage and told The N&O it doesn’t track such shootings.