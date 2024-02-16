Man charged in hours-long standoff in Harrison Twp.

Feb. 16—A man accused of barricading himself in a Harrison Twp. apartment, prompting an hours-long standoff that SWAT and hostage negotiation teams responded to, has been charged.

John Duke, 37, of Harrison Twp., is facing two counts of having weapons while under disability and one count each of inducing panic and obstructing officials business, according to Vandalia Municipal Court. His bond was set at $250,000

On Feb. 1, Montgomery County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of gunfire at Creekside Townhomes in the 5100 block of Embassy Place.

When they arrived they saw Duke run into an apartment with a black firearm in his hand, according to court records.

Deputies surrounded the building and began ordering Duke to exit over a loudspeaker. When Duke did not come outside, they requested mutual aid from other area law enforcement agencies, including SWAT and hostage negotiation teams.

Duke reportedly barricaded the entrances to the apartment.

"Duke would not cooperate with the hostage negotiators and a several hours long standoff with SWAT ensued with the deployment of chemical munitions into the apartment," an affidavit read. "When Duke finally emerged from the residence, he continued to defy commands from SWAT personnel and additional less lethal munitions were deployed to subdue Duke."

The incident started around 6:35 p.m. and at 9:51 p.m. the sheriff's office posted on social media the suspect was in custody. Crews used tear gas during the standoff.

Duke was heavily intoxicated when he was arrested and made comments about being drunk, according to court records.

During a search of the apartment, investigators reportedly found a Glock handgun in the mattress of a child's bassinet as well as suspected crack cocaine in the apartment.