Man charged with identity theft after trying to withdraw money from another’s Libertyville Bank account, police say

The following items were taken from Mundelein, Vernon Hills and Libertyville police reports and releases. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt.

LIBERTYVILLE

IDENTITY THEFT

James Biggs, 51, of the 2700 block of W. Glen Avenue in Waukegan, was charged Jan. 31 with aggravated identity theft and forgery. Officers dispatched to the Libertyville Bank determined Biggs presented fraudulent identification attempting to obtain money from another’s financial account. He has a court date on March 8.

DUI

Taylor Austwick, 30, of the 1000 block of Fairway Drive in Lake Forest, was charged Feb. 4, with driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding and illegal transportation of alcohol. He has a court date scheduled March 3 in Waukegan.

Kurtis Coroneos, 42, of the 1200 block of Gulfstream Parkway in Libertyville, was charged Feb. 4 with driving under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident, obstructing a police officer and operating an uninsured motor vehicle with no valid driver’s license. Coroneos has a court date scheduled for Feb. 24 in Waukegan.

MUNDELEIN

POSSESSION

Justina M. Demore of McHenry was charged Feb. 2 with possession of a controlled substance and aggravated battery. Demore was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by officers. She was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and had an outstanding warrant for aggravated battery to a police officer and driving while license suspended via McHenry County. She was transported to the Lake County jail.

SUSPENDED LICENSE

Taileena N. Ridgle of Antioch was charged Feb. 2 with driving while license suspended. Ridgle also had an active warrant for driving while license revoked via DuPage County. She was transported to the Lake County jail.

VERNON HILLS

DUI

Xavier A. Davismckinnie, 32, of the 80th block of California Avenue in Mundelein, was charged Feb. 5 with driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage and speeding. He has a court date scheduled March 8 in Waukegan.