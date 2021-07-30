Man charged with illegal fish purchase of fish

Jul. 30—JENNINGS COUNTY — Indiana Conservation Officers' two-year investigation into the owner of Kimberly Pay Lake in Commiskey has resulted in a felony charge being filed with the Jennings County Prosecutor's Office.

Billy G. Campbell, 80, of Commiskey, has been charged with illegal sale or shipment of wildlife that are protected by law but have an aggregate market value of at least $500 but less than $5,000, which is a level 6 felony.

The investigation into Campbell, which began in 2019, documented multiple violations, including purchasing sport-caught catfish, to be placed in the pay lake. A person may not sell, barter, or exchange, or offer to sell, barter, or exchange, or purchase or offer to purchase fish protected by law in Indiana.

All suspects are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

To report hunting or fishing violations, call Indiana Conservation Officer Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536 or 1-800-TIP-IDNR. — Information provided