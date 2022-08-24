Man charged for illegally tampering with Duke Energy meters, deputies say

An Iredell County man is facing dozens of felony charges after he allegedly tampered with Duke Energy electrical meters, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Mark Roger Absher, 53, of Harmony, is accused of illegally altering the meters of Duke Energy customers to lower their bill.

A joint investigation between the sheriff’s office and Duke Energy’s Threat Intelligence and Investigations department began in early July after Duke Energy noticed numerous customers had lower utility bills over an extended period of time, deputies said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Absher would tell customers he was a Duke Energy worker or subcontractor and could help them by “calibrating” their electrical meter to lower their bill.

Deputies said Absher often wore Duke Energy clothing to pass off as an employee.

When customers would agree, Absher would then charge between $250 and $400 for the service that damaged the meters, officials said.

Deputies said the “calibration” that Absher performed makes the electrical meter unsafe to the home it is connected to.

When deputies searched Absher’s home earlier this week, they said items belonging to Duke Energy were found and seized. The items were directly related to his illegal meter tampering, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said they still have numerous customers in Rowan County that need to be contacted as part of the investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, Absher was charged with 25 felony counts of damage to Duke Energy equipment, 25 felony counts of interfering with electric meters, 17 felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony.

Absher is also facing charges out of Iredell County, including drug violations and similar meter tampering charges, deputies said.

He remains in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $400,000 bond.

Any Duke Energy customer that may have paid Absher or anyone else for “calibration” of their electrical meter are asked to contact Duke Energy or the sheriff’s office at 704-216-8700.

