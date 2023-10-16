Man charged in Immokalee shooting that killed 1 woman, injured another pleads innocent

A Fort Myers man charged in the fatal shooting that left one woman dead and another injured in Immokalee pleaded innocent Monday.

The arraignment for Michael Anthony Maldonado, 24, was originally scheduled Oct. 9, but ultimately delayed by a week, court records indicate. He appeared before Collier Circuit Judge John McGowan.

Maldonado faces one count of second-degree murder and a separate count of attempted second-degree murder.

He remains in custody without bond.

Detectives said the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident.

Maldonado and the two victims knew each other, authorities said.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Little League Road in Immokalee shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sept. 16. They found two women inside a car with multiple gunshot wounds. The passenger had died, while the driver was injured.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The driver was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital for treatment. She told deputies that Maldonado had shot them both. She said they were driving on Little League Road when Maldonado intentionally struck their car with his vehicle, causing the victims' vehicle to crash.

Maldonado then pointed a firearm and shot into the victims' vehicle numerous times before he drove away.

Deputies located Maldonado and his vehicle shortly after. They reported observing several expended shell casings in the vehicle.

Maldonado is next due in court Dec. 7 for a case management conference.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran, Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews and Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Immokalee man accused of killing 1, injuring another pleads innocent