Man charged after impersonating dock employee, biting SFPD officer

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco man was convicted of three felony counts in connection to an incident in which he pretended to be an employee at a loading dock and bit an officer who tried to arrest him, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said Friday.

Casey Whitmore, 41, was convicted of unlawful taking of a vehicle, battery with injury on a peace officer, threat to an executive officer and second-degree burglary.

“I would like to thank the jury for their service and their clear message that San Francisco residents will stand up for our community’s safety including our police officers’ safety,” said Jenkins. “Mr. Whitmore is now being held accountable for his conduct.”

Jenkins said that on July 15, 2021, Whitmore snuck into the loading dock at One Maritime Plaza at 5 a.m. He tried to steal one of the employees’ motorcycles before being caught.

The DA’s office said Whitmore then took an orange construction vest and a hard hat and pretended to be an employee.

“As Mr. Whitmore proceeded to cause problems and disturb employees at the loading dock, the police were called to remove Mr. Whitmore from the premises,” the DA’s office said.

Officers arrived, and Whitmore said it would be a “warzone” if they continued to go towards him. Whitmore was eventually detained after he thrashed on the ground and bit an officer in the leg, Jenkins’ office said.

Whitmore faces up to three years and eight months in state prison and he will be sentenced on Feb. 1.

