Man charged with impersonating officer, drug possession

Apr. 25—A man was arrested and charged with impersonating an officer and possessing drugs outside of a Marietta nightclub.

According to an arrest warrant, around 2 a.m. on April 16, 59-year-old Raymond Marti was spotted in front of Las Nenas Billiards and Restaurant at the corner of Sandtown Road and Davis Circle. He was wearing a long sleeve shirt with the word "police" printed on the front, back and sleeves.

When a Marietta police officer approached Marti and asked if he was a law enforcement officer, Marti initially said he was, and handed the officer his driver's license, the warrant says. Marti later recanted and admitted he was not with the police.

Marti was in possession of a hat that said "police" as well as a gun belt with a fake weapon, an outer vest carrier and a stun gun, according to the warrant.

When the officer asked Marti to remove all of his gear so he could be searched, the officer found clear plastic bags filled with a white powdery substance, according to the warrant.

Marti was booked into the Cobb County jail on charges of impersonating a public officer and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and remains held without bond, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's office.