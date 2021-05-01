Man charged with imprisoning, assaulting woman

Taylor Six, Richmond Register, Ky.
May 1—George Smith, 46, Richmond, was charged with second-degree assault (domestic violence) and second-degree unlawful imprisonment after Richmond officers responded to a domestic violence call on Race Street.

The victim's mother said she was contacted by the victim's ex-boyfriend, who stated he received a call from the victim alleging Smith had assaulted her. The victim's mother advised she tried to call her daughter but could not reach her.

The mother stated she had talked to her daughter on Smith's phone, and the victim alleged she was being held by Smith and was assaulted at a residence on Race Street. When the mother advised she had called the police, the line went dead, the police report states.

The victim's ex-boyfriend advised officers the victim had called him and allegedly said she had nearly been beaten to death, and she felt like her teeth had been knocked out. He also showed a photo to police sent by the victim of blood from the assault. In addition, the ex advised he knew a place where Smith used to stay on Race Street, leading officers to ping the cell phone within a 500-meter radius of a residence.

Upon making contact with the property owner, they put the police in contact with the tenant, who allegedly advised Smith did stay with them some, but did not live there. The tenant said the last time he saw Smith was in the morning but could not be sure where he was as they left for work the hour before.

The tenant gave police verbal consent to enter the residence.

The officers used forced entry, and the victim was located inside the bedroom directly in front of the door and Smith.

Upon speaking with the victim, she told officers she came to the residence, and Smith was agitated before she entered the apartment. She advised she tried to walk away, but Smith allegedly stated, "You won't make it very far."

The victim said Smith caused serious injury to her before and was afraid of what would happen if she did not try to leave. She said the incident began shortly after they walked into the apartment in the doorway to the bedroom when she asked Smith who was calling him.

The victim said Smith allegedly hit her with his cell phone, pressing into her nose and teeth as he held her down. She stated she swallowed bits of her teeth after this happened and bled from her mouth and nose. She said Smith chased her around the room while she asked to leave, but Smith refused. When she went to the bathroom, she sent the photo to her ex-boyfriend.

Smith was taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

Other arrests include:

—John Ray, 44, aggravated driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), first-degree, first offense possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), careless driving, operating on a suspended or revoked license.

—Lacy Rachford, 20, Richmond, first offense operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, first offense failure of owner to maintain insurance, and possession of marijuana.

—Lowell Carter, 24, Richmond, improper turning, improperly on the left side of the road, reckless driving, no registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, operating under the influence of alcohol, and disregarding a stop sign.

—Conway Lewis, 56, Richmond, first-degree, first offense possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), buy/possess drug paraphernalia.

—Johnathan Messer, 37, Richmond, first-degree, first offense possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and operating on a suspended or revoked license.

    The Panthers enter Day 3 of the NFL draft with five picks in the final four rounds.

  • Hornets’ LaMelo Ball, Malik Monk are cleared medically. Will they play Saturday?

    Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball cleared for games 6 weeks after fractured wrist