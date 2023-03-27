Man charged for 'inappropriate' conversations with 10-year-old

Mar. 27—Manchester Police said they arrested a Hartford man Saturday after they learned he had "inappropriate" conversations with a minor.

Lt. Ryan Shea said the Manchester Police Department's Child Investigations Unit received information that Christopher Delorde Cameron, 39, of Hartford, was having "inappropriate" conversations with a 10-year-old victim via text message over the course of several weeks.

Police arrested Cameron and charged him with risk of injury and impairing the morals of a minor. Shea said an investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are expected.

Cameron is being held on $100,000 bond and was to appear today in Manchester Superior Court.

Joseph covers Manchester and Bolton for the Journal Inquirer.