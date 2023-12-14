Man charged with inappropriately touching a child on the MS Coast, police say

Authorities arrested a Mississippi Coast man Thursday after a mother told police he touched her child inappropriately, according to a release from the Ocean Springs Police Department.

Andrew Steele, 32, of Ocean Springs was charged with two counts of touching a child for lustful purposes.

The victim’s mother first reported the assault on Dec. 6, the release said.

A judge issued an arrest warrant after a forensic interview, the release said. Gulfport police arrested Steele on Thursday. He is at the Jackson County jail on a $200,000 bond.

The release said Steele knew the child but did not provide more information.

A Facebook profile said Steele attended Ocean Springs High School and is originally from Biloxi.

The incident is under investigation. Police asked anyone with information to call Ocean Springs Police at 228-875-2211 or submit tips to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.