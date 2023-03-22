Man charged with incest

Mar. 22—A Kokomo man has been charged with incest after police say he had sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old relative.

Darius Jordan, 22, has been charged with sexual misconduct with a minor, a level 4 felony; incest, with the victim being under 16-years-old, a level 4 felony; and obstruction of justice, a level 6 felony. He is currently incarcerated at the Howard County Jail on a $20,000 cash only bond and has pleaded not guilty.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the alleged victim's mother called police March 16 after another relative notified her that Jordan and the female relative were having sex in the house located in the 800 block of North Purdum Street.

When officers from the Kokomo Police Department arrived at the house, they collected the alleged victim's bed sheets and underwear. According to the affidavit, one of the officers witnessed Jordan open his phone and attempt to erase text messages.

Police asked the 14-year-old, according to the affidavit, if Jordan and her had engaged in sexual intercourse, and she told them yes.

Jordan did not deny having sex with the girl when interviewed by police, according to the affidavit.

He told police, the affidavit states, that he did have sex with her that night. He also said he had recently moved back to Kokomo after previously living in Oklahoma, and that he and the female have been texting each other for a long time. He added that as she grew older, their relationship became more and more flirtatious.

