Man charged after ‘incident’ with child at popular pool near Hickory

Deputies made an arrest after an incident involving a child at a popular pool north of Hickory, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say a man was detained by guests and workers at the Kool Park Pool after he allegedly grabbed a teenager inside a bathroom at the pool and then tried to force him into a shower, the sheriff’s office told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty.

Guests and workers detained Eric Sanchez-Garcia after the 15-year-old managed to get away, the sheriff’s office said. He’s facing charges of indecent liberties with a child.

The owner of the pool says this is the first incident like this in the pool’s 88-year history. Watch Channel 9 at 5 for what they’re doing next to keep guests safe.

