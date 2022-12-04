Man charged after incident at city business

Dec. 4—CUMBERLAND — A Cumberland man was arrested early Sunday after he allegedly broke a display stand and threatened employees at a Park Street business.

City police said William Victor Wright, 37, attempted to kick an officer during the 4:30 a.m. incident in the 700 block, and was taken into custody following a brief struggle. He was being held at the Allegany County Detention Center and awaiting a bond hearing.

Wright was charged with malicious destruction of property, disorderly conduct, intoxicated endangerment, intoxicated public disturbance, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest and attempted second-degree assault.