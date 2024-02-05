Man charged in Ind. 32 crash that killed local teen, injured child

MUNCIE, Ind. — A former Muncie man faces six felony charges related to his role in a crash on Indiana 32 east of Muncie that killed a teenager and seriously injured a 4-year-old girl.

Elmer Issac Jones III, 38, now of Frankfort, is accused of ingesting meth or amphetamine prior to the crash last June 5 that caused the death of 15-year-old Angel N. Riley.

According to an affidavit, Jones, driving a Ford 500 sedan, was eastbound on Indiana 32 in Liberty Township when he drove into the rear of an eastbound Honda SUV, which rolled onto its roof.

Riley was one of three passengers in the SUV, which was driven by 20-year-old Chelsey Arrington, who was also injured.

The court document also said Jones' 4-year-old daughter was ejected from her booster seat and suffered severe injuries.

The crash took place near the state highway's intersection with Delaware County Road 400 East.

On Wednesday, Jones was charged in Delaware Circuit Court 1 with causing death when driving with a controlled substance in his system, neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, driving with a controlled substance in his system and three counts of driving while suspended,

Three of the charges against Jones are Level 5 felonies carrying up to six years in prison, while the other three are Level 6 felonies with maximum 30-month sentences.

A trial date has not yet been set in the case. Court records reflect no prior felony charges against Jones.

