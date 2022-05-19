Man charged with indecency with 14-year-old

May 18—A 23-year-old Odessa man was arrested May 12 after admitting he'd repeatedly behaved inappropriately with a 14-year-old girl.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, police were called to the 4300 block of Redbud Avenue around 11:30 p.m. May 11 about a disturbance. When officers arrived, a woman in the home told them the girl had complained to her that Anthony Reyes Prieto repeatedly tried to unbutton her pants while they were sitting on a couch together, despite the fact she kept swatting him away.

The woman told officers she confronted Prieto with a couple of people as witnesses and he confessed, prompting one of the witnesses to punch him in the face, the report stated.

Prieto, who was still there when police arrived, confessed to touching the girl inappropriately while she was sleeping a few days prior and again the following night, according to the report. He also told the officers he'd deserved to be punched.

Prieto was arrested on suspicion of indecency with a child, sexual contact and booked into the Ector County jail. He was released later the same day after posting a $20,000 surety bond.