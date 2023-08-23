Man charged with indecent exposure for the 8th time after incident at NC State library

Police have made an arrest after a man allegedly exposed himself to a student during the first week of classes at N.C. State University.

Around noon on Tuesday, a female student reported that a man exposed her genitals to her inside DH Hill Library on NC State’s campus.

By the time the student reported the incident and police responded, the man had left the area, according to Lauren Barker, a spokesperson for NC State.

Later in the day, the same student reported that the man had returned to the library.

Campus police then arrested Courtney Lawan Mitchell, 45. He has been charged with indecent exposure and resisting a public officer.

Barker said the resisting a public officer charge came after Mitchell repeatedly provided officers with false names and dates of birth.

Mitchell, a resident of Raleigh, has now been charged with indecent exposure eight times since 2012. He pleaded guilty in six of those cases, and one was disposed by the court, according to court documents.

He is not a registered sex offender in North Carolina.

Barker said in an email there was no physical contact between the suspect and victim, nor were there any threats or weapons involved.

Indecent exposure is a Class 2 misdemeanor.

