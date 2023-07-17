Man charged with indecent exposure again

Jul. 17—HIGH POINT — A 19-year-old High Point man previously arrested for indecent exposure and other sexually menacing behavior dating back to the spring was arrested again this past weekend.

Shortly after 3:45 p.m. Saturday, High Point Police Department officers received reports of a man exposing himself at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Oxford Place in northwest High Point. The man left the area before officers arrived, but the witness told officers she recognized him from previous encounters with him and identified him as Noree Leshawn Staton.

Officers issued an arrest warrant on a charge of indecent exposure, and the apartment complex banned Staton from the property.

On Sunday about 11:20 a.m., Staton was arrested without incident in the 2000 block of N. Main Street, according to an arrest report. His bond was set at $50,000 secured, but on Monday a Guilford County District Court judge raised the bond to $75,000 secured.

Staton's arrests for indecent exposure and other charges, including sexual battery, date from the first week of May.

Police said on Monday that this month Staton has been charged in three separate incidents, including four counts of indecent exposure in the first week of July. After that arrest, bond was set at $25,000 secured. Staton posted bond and was released July 9.

From April 28 to late May, Staton was accused of going into a YMCA's women's room and harassing juveniles; "acting strange" near a restaurant's restrooms; groping a woman at a grocery store; catcalling women at a large retail store; and going into a women's room at another grocery store and peering over the wall of a stall. He has been banned from those places as well.

Staton was ordered at a July 6 hearing to comply with a mental health assessment.

