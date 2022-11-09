Man charged with indecent exposure in downtown Chapel Hill. 2 more incidents reported.

Chapel Hill police charged a man with indecent exposure after an incident was reported downtown Sunday afternoon.

Keith Avery Gaskins, 36, of Durham was charged in the incident in the 300 block of West Rosemary Street, police said in a news release.

Police reported they also are investigating two more indecent exposure incidents that were reported Tuesday afternoon.

The incidents come as business owners and residents have asked the town to do more to address mental health issues, homelessness and aggressive behaviors in the downtown business district on Rosemary and Franklin streets.

Calls for action have increased since photos of a homeless man walking naked down East Franklin Street and exposing himself to children were shared on social media in June.

The first incident Tuesday was reported around 1 p.m., also in the 300 block of West Rosemary Street. The second report was made at 3 p.m. in the 100 block of East Franklin Street.

Investigators said they are working to identify one man, who may be the suspect in both incidents.

Anyone with information about the incidents can call 911 or call the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760. The department is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Callers who wish to remain anonymous can leave a tip with Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515 or online at https://chapelhillcrimestoppers.com/