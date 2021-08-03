Man charged with indecent exposure gets six months

Aug. 2—The man accused of multiple counts of indecent exposure that occurred in May at a city park pleaded guilty to one count and received a six-month sentence to be served concurrently with a sentence being served in the Department of Corrections.

Charles Kevin Cox, 37, no address available, was originally charged with eight counts of a low level felony of indecent exposure because Crossville Police identified eight persons who witnessed a single event.

Cox was accused of exposing himself in the presence of a group of people.

In Cumberland County General Sessions Court Thursday, Cox pleaded guilty to one single count of a high level misdemeanor and received the six-month sentence to serve concurrently with an unrelated sentence.

Assistant District Attorney Philip Hatch explained that the crime which Cox was charged, under state law, fits the criteria for the high-grade misdemeanor charge.

Because all the charges occurred at the same time, they charges are considered one event under state law.

