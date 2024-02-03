Man charged for indecent exposure incidents at University of Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — The University of Maryland Police Department (UMPD) said it charged a man for three indecent exposure incidents at the university.

On Feb. 1 at about 4:08 p.m., UMPD responded to Elkton Hall for an indecent exposure. There, a student reported to police that she saw a man expose himself in a white van. An officer saw the van leave campus, traveling east on University Boulevard.

Officers stopped the van on Paint Branch Drive at Engineering Drive.

Man shot, killed in Prince George’s County

The driver, Ryan Joseph Cibula, 36, of Clarksburg, was brought back to UMPD Headquarters and later released.

UMPD said that Cibula was connected to another incident that happened on Jan. 24 in which a woman reported to police that she saw a white van driving slowly in the roadway. She said that the man inside the van exposed himself before leaving the area.

Cibula was also connected to a third incident that occurred earlier that day.

On Feb. 2, police charged Cibula with three counts of Indecent Exposure and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.