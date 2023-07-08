Man charged with indecent exposure at state park

Jul. 8—PETOSKEY — A 58-year-old Kalamazoo man was arrested and charged with exposing himself to beachgoers at Petoskey State Park, Emmet County Sheriff Pete Wallin said.

At 4:15 p.m. Thursday, sheriff's deputies responded to a report of indecent exposure in the sand dune area of the state park.

The alleged actions of Ernest Larry Keyes of Kalamazoo caused "distress and alarm among beachgoers," Wallin said.

After speaking to witnesses, deputies and officers from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources worked together to identify Keyes as the suspect and he was taken into custody, the sheriff said.

He has been charged with one count indecent exposure and one count of being a sexually delinquent person. If Keyes is found guilty, he could face up to one year in jail and a maximum fine of $1,000.

Wallin is asking citizens with any additional information about Keyes or Thursday's incident to contact his department.

"Such information may prove invaluable in strengthening the case against the suspect and preventing future occurrences," the sheriff said in a statement Friday.