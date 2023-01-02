Man charged with indecent liberties with two juveniles

Luther Johnny Matney, Jr.

A 25-year-old man has been charged with multiple sex offenses with two minors from incidents reported in 2021.

Luther Johnny Matney, Jr. of Winston-Salem was arrested on Dec. 22 and charged with eight counts of felony indecent liberties with a minor.

According to information provided by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, detectives received a report of possible sex offenses against minors in December 2021. During the investigation, two juvenile victims disclosed several incidents of alleged sexual abuse by Matney to a forensic interviewer at the Dragonfly House in Mocksville.

Matney was formally charged and arrested by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office last week. He appeared before a Davidson County Magistrate where he received a $150,000 secured bond and was placed in Davidson County Jail. Matney is scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on January 23.

