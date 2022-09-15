Man charged with infant son’s hot car death in Upper St. Clair waives preliminary hearing

Khang Nguyen waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday, nearly three months after his infant son died.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Father charged in baby’s death in hot car in Upper St. Clair granted non-monetary bail

Nguyen is out on bond, and Channel 11′s Gabriella DeLuca spoke to him on the way into his hearing.

Police say Nguyen left his 3-month-old son, Kayden, in a hot car for more than six hours in June. It was one of the hottest days of the summer.

Nguyen’s defense attorney Bill Difenderfer waived the hearing, then spoke to us about how his client is doing.

“Not good. The family, the wife, it’s horrible. You can imagine,” he said.

Nguyen owns Envy Nail Salon in Upper Saint Clair, and police say he left Kayden in that parking lot when he went into work.

Days after the baby’s death, we saw county detectives using a temperature gun aimed at a van, presumably to see how hot it got inside.

Nguyen wasn’t charged until August, when Kayden’s medical examiner report came back. Now, he awaits his trial.

“I spent a lot of time with him, and I’ve given him my peace of mind as my guess as (to) the results. I don’t see incarceration with this, but I don’t want to get ahead of myself,” Difenderfer added.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Allegheny County councilmember banned from Airbnb for life due to ‘criminal records match’ Owner of Ross Township tree-trimming business ordered to clean up after complaints Man in critical condition after being shot in the chest in Turtle Creek VIDEO: Owner of piercing shop in Sewickley accused of offering teen employee money for sex appears in court DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts