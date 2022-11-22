Man charged after infant son suffers 'severe injuries,' police say

Nov. 22—A Thurmont man was charged with first-degree child abuse in connection with severe injuries his infant son had, police said.

Anthony Scott Hughes Back, 31, was also charged with first- and second-degree assault and neglect of a minor, according to online court records.

Online court records had no attorney listed for Back as of Monday morning.

On Sept. 19, officers from Thurmont Police Department were notified of a 5-month-old boy being treated at Frederick Health Hospital, according to a news release from the police department.

The child's father, Back, took him to the hospital after he said he noticed the boy appear to be limp and struggling with consciousness, the release said. Back is the primary caregiver of the child.

The child was flown to John Hopkins Trauma Center due to his severe injuries, which included a brain bleed, the release said.

The child was in critical condition and had to undergo life-saving emergency surgery, police said.

According to charging documents, the medical staff found old and new brain bleeds, as well as skull fractures. There were also old rib fractures.

During the surgery, Back told police and medical staff the child had fallen out of his bed, since they were sleeping in the same bed, charging documents said. However, the medical staff told police that the child's injuries were not consistent with falling out of a bed.

Back also told police in charging documents that there was also a time when he tripped and dropped his son while the boy was strapped to the car seat.

After police investigated the incident and consulted the medical staff, Back was charged and later arrested on Wednesday. He is being held without bail, according to online court records.

