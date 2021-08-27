Man charged with injecting food with needles at supermarkets

A man was arrested in London on Wednesday for allegedly contaminating food products after needles were found inside various products including processed meats and microwaveable meals at three separate supermarkets.

At approximately 7:40 p.m. local time on Wednesday evening, London Metropolitan Police were called to the scene of a man shouting ay people on the street, police said in a statement on Thursday.

The man was soon after arrested “on suspicion of contamination of goods with intention of causing public harm or anxiety,” police continued in their statement.

Since the arrest, the three supermarkets have been closed and have become crime scenes, according to CNN.

Customers who purchased food from any of the affected stores on Wednesday evening have been asked to throw the items that they purchased in the garbage out of an abundance of caution.

“It is currently unknown as to how many items have been contaminated, or what with,” investigators said. “Investigations are ongoing to establish if other businesses in the area are involved in the incident.”

Police also said that environmental health workers are assisting in their investigations.