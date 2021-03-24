Man charged with intent to manufacture, deliver

Mar. 23—WESTOVER — Westover Police arrested a Morgantown resident after a search found a loaded SCCY 9mm handgun, as well as roughly 109 grams of methamphetamine and 1.1 grams of marijuana on his person.

Jordan Spadafore, 29, of Morgantown, is being charged with a felony for possession with intent to manufacture and deliver. Carver said the defendant was also found carrying a scale and packaging materials.

According to the criminal complaint, officer Carver was stopped by Spadafore at Hometown Hot Dogs on Dunkard Avenue in Westover. Spadafore inquired about what he would need to do to become a police officer.

While Carver was explaining the process of becoming an officer to Spadafore, the complaint states Carver detected the odor of marijuana emitting from Spadafore.

"At that time, I addressed the issue with him, " Carver said. "You could tell that the way he was acting, his emotions and so forth weren't playing out correctly."

Carver questioned Spadafore about the smell, leading Spadafore to turn and flee on foot behind the business. Carver soon apprehended the defendant and subsequently arrested and searched him. The defendant has posted a $15, 000 bail.

"That is a major amount of methamphetamine, " Carver said. "This is the most I have ever gotten. The most we usually see is maybe a gram or two, three grams ... at the most."

TWEET @DominionPostWV