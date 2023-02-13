Man charged with involuntary manslaughter appears in court

Kenneth Wayne Mull

A grieving family faced a man in court who is charged in the fatal traffic death of a 76-year-old Kings Mountain man last fall.

Last September, Christopher Mullinax was charged with involuntary manslaughter when he allegedly struck Kenneth Wayne Mull's car head-on.

The case was on for conference in court Wednesday, and Mull’s family was given the opportunity to address the driver.

Mullinax was driving a bread truck in Kings Mountain near Piedmont Avenue when, according to his attorney, David Teddy, a car in front of him stopped suddenly, and he was forced to swerve to avoid the car and ended up striking Mull’s car which was coming from the opposite direction.

According to court testimony, Mullinax was speeding and was driving without a license.

The case will be heard the first week of April for an arraignment when Mullinax will either plead guilty or not guilty.

The potential sentence for the charges could be one and a half to nearly three years in prison.

One of Mull’s daughters stood at the front of the courtroom and gave an impact statement.

She said it was hard to put into words the impact it has had on the family and on Mull as well, who spent 12 days in the hospital fighting for life before he died.

“My daddy left the house that morning to go to a doctor appointment and run errands. He kissed my mom goodbye, and we didn’t know it would be the last time he would kiss her good bye,” she said.

She said she doesn’t know what distracted Mullinax that day to cause the accident, but she does know he was driving without a license and speeding.

She said after Mull was hit head on, he was trapped in his car with his right side smashed, fingers on one hand sliced off, neck broken and a head injury.

“I can’t imagine the pain he experienced then and in the hospital for 12 days,” she said.

Her hands and voice trembled as she read from the statement.

She said over the course of the 12 days he was in the hospital, his family prayed for a miracle but he was unable to overcome his injuries

She said they all lost hours of school, work, sleep, appetite and sanity.

“My daddy left the house that morning with plans,” she said. “You took that away from him.”

She said he would never get to go on another fishing trip or spend time with his family or renew his vows like he had planned.

“He raised us to forgive,” she said. “I forgive you because that’s what my daddy would want me to do, but I was also taught actions have consequences.”

She asked the judge to hold him accountable and give him the maximum sentence possible in light of his actions that day and his prior criminal record.

Mullinax’s wife, who had accompanied him to court, cried as Mull’s daughter read her statement.

Teddy said Mullinax is married and has a six-month-old child.

He said Mullinax did not intend to do harm, and it was an accident.

He offered condolences to the family.

“There’s nothing we could say to ease that pain,” Teddy said. “This was a horrible mistake.”

Teddy said Mullinax was out making a delivery on that September day and didn’t see the vehicle stopped in front of him until it was too late to stop.

At the end of the case, Mullinax asked if he could address the family.

“I’m sorry,” he said. “I didn’t mean to do it. I’m sorry.”

“Sorry don’t bring my husband back,” responded Mull’s wife, Mary Mull.

