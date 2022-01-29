Man charged for Jan. 17 shooting in Shamokin

Jan. 29—A 25-year-old Northumberland County man is jailed on $100,000 bail after police say he fired shots into a Shamokin bar earlier this month.

Rasha Williams, of Shamokin, who had three active warrants out for his arrest, was taken into custody Friday and charged by Shamokin Police with felony discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, terroristic threats, carrying a firearm without a license and other charges.

Williams appeared before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on Friday morning and was sent to Northumberland County Jail.

Police were dispatched to an area around Tiffany's Lounge, on East Independence Street, for shots fired at 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 17.

During an investigation, police spoke to a female who said Williams, who goes by "Raw" was inside the bar when he brandished a handgun and said, "I'm always strapped up," and "I will shoot this bar up," according to a criminal complaint.

According to police, Williams left the bar, fired the shots, one of which struck a cooler inside the establishment, before leaving the scene.

Police said witnesses inside the bar said they needed to duck when they heard the shots.

Police reviewed video surveillance footage from inside the bar and identified Williams, according to a criminal complaint.

Williams will appear at a later date for a preliminary hearing, also in front of Gembic.