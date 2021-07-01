Man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot arrested in southwest Ohio

Jen Balduf, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio
Jul. 1—A 52-year-old man arrested Wednesday in Huber Heights in suburban Dayton is facing federal charges in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The FBI received tips from at least four people regarding Timothy Allen Hart's participation in the riot, including associated social media accounts and a description of the clothing he wore on Jan. 6, according to the criminal complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Hart, of Huber Heights, is accused of posting five videos to YouTube, including four on Jan. 6 that include a video of the rally for President Donald Trump; a video taken while walking to the U.S. Capitol; and two videos that appear to be recorded from the top of a scaffolding showing protesters pushing past Capitol police. A fifth video from Jan. 4 is captioned "Headed to DC from Dayton Ohio to support President Trump because the election was tainted" and shows Hart driving to Washington, D.C., during which he said he is going "to represent for Donald J. Trump," the statement of facts read.

"During the course of the investigation, law enforcement has identified additional images that appear to show Hart on Capitol grounds and inside the Capitol Building," the document stated.

Hart allegedly was in the crowd of people shown in a YouTube video posted Jan. 11 by Buggs Media Network that shows the crowd knocking down barriers manned by uniformed police officers.

"The crowd, including Hart, were able to overwhelm the officers and move toward the Capitol where the Electoral Vote would be counted. Hart and others also entered restricted Capitol grounds," the criminal complaint stated.

Charges against Hart include: — Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority — Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority — Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building — Obstruction of law enforcement curing civil disorder — Obstruction of justice/Congress

Hart was taken into custody, but it is not clear in which facility he will be held.

