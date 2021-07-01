Man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot arrested in Huber Heights

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jen Balduf, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jul. 1—A 52-year-old man arrested Wednesday in Huber Heights is facing federal charges in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The FBI received tips from at least four people regarding Timothy Allen Hart's participation in the riot, including associated social media accounts and a description of the clothing he wore on Jan. 6, according to the criminal complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Hart, of Huber Heights, is accused of posting five videos to YouTube, including four on Jan. 6 that include a video of the rally for President Donald Trump; a video taken while walking to the U.S. Capitol; and two videos that appear to be recorded from the top of a scaffolding showing protesters pushing past Capitol police. A fifth video from Jan. 4 is captioned "Headed to DC from Dayton Ohio to support President Trump because the election was tainted" and shows Hart driving to Washington, D.C., during which he said he is going "to represent for Donald J. Trump," the statement of facts read.

"During the course of the investigation, law enforcement has identified additional images that appear to show Hart on Capitol grounds and inside the Capitol Building," the document stated.

Hart allegedly was in the crowd of people shown in a YouTube video posted Jan. 11 by Buggs Media Network that shows the crowd knocking down barriers manned by uniformed police officers.

"The crowd, including Hart, were able to overwhelm the officers and move toward the Capitol where the Electoral Vote would be counted. Hart and others also entered restricted Capitol grounds," the criminal complaint stated.

Charges against Hart include: — Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority — Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority — Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building — Obstruction of law enforcement curing civil disorder — Obstruction of justice/Congress

Hart was taken into custody, but it is not clear in which facility he will be held.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NSA 'focuses on foreign threats': Psaki pushes back on Tucker Carlson spying claims

    The White House is downplaying Fox News host Tucker Carlson's claims that President Joe Biden's administration is spying on him.

  • Prosecutors call final witness in Bundy’s trespassing trial: Idaho’s House speaker

    Ada County prosecutors rested their case after Scott Bedke’s testimony Wednesday morning.

  • Bill Cosby was asleep in prison cell when he learned he was being freed

    The comic was jarred awake to hear news of his major courtroom victory.

  • Bill Cosby breaks silence after prison release in sex assault case

    Disgraced and discharged comedian Bill Cosby broke his silence via Twitter after being released from a Pennsylvania prison Wednesday due to what the prosecution in the case called a “procedural error.” The creator of the legendary Cosby Show and A Different World, Cosby was convicted to a three- to 10-year sentence after being found guilty of drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

  • As wildfires rage, Biden raises fire fighter pay

    President Joe Biden is temporarily raising pay for federal firefighters. Biden's plan comes as he holds a virtual meeting with Western state governors to discuss what is shaping up to be a torrid wildfire season. (June 30)

  • Road America eagerly awaits first Cup Series race since 1956

    Road America owns a reputation as one of the nation’s foremost road courses yet hasn't hosted NASCAR's premier Cup Series since the 1950s. “If I wasn’t driving that weekend, I would be going,” said Austin Cindric, who won last year’s Xfinity Series race at Road America and is competing in both the Xfinity and Cup events this time. Road America, which opened in 1955, is located on 640 acres about halfway between Milwaukee and Green Bay.

  • U.S. Supreme Court backs conservatives against California donor disclosure

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled in favor of two conservative groups that challenged a California requirement that tax-exempt charities disclose to the state the identity of their top financial donors. The justices, in a 6-3 ruling, sided with the two nonprofit groups - the Americans for Prosperity Foundation and the Thomas More Law Center - in finding that the California attorney general's policy, in place for the past decade, violates the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment guarantees of freedom of speech and association. "We are left to conclude that the Attorney General's disclosure requirement imposes a widespread burden on donors' associational rights," Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the ruling.

  • Exclusive: Iran restricts IAEA access to main enrichment plant after attack -diplomats

    Iran has been restricting U.N. nuclear inspectors' access to its main uranium enrichment plant at Natanz, citing security concerns after what it says was an attack on the site by Israel in April, diplomats say. The standoff, which one official said has been going on for weeks, is in the course of being resolved, diplomats said, but it has also raised tensions with the West just as indirect talks between Iran and the United States on reviving the Iran nuclear deal have adjourned without a date set for their resumption. It follows various moves by Iran that breach the 2015 nuclear deal or have angered Washington and its allies, ranging from enriching uranium to close to weapons-grade to failing to explain the origin of uranium particles that the U.N. nuclear watchdog found at several undeclared sites.

  • Crews make progress on Northern California wildfire

    A wildfire that has put thousands of people under evacuation orders in Northern California has grown substantially, but authorities say firefighters have had some success fighting parts of the blaze. (June 30)

  • Illegal fireworks seized in Los Angeles explode

    A cache of illegal fireworks seized at a South Los Angeles home exploded Wednesday evening, damaging nearby homes and cars and injuring at least 16 people, three of them seriously, authorities said. One person was arrested. (July 1)

  • Deadly shootout after motorcycle club members go to punish imposter, Indiana cops say

    The bikers went to beat and rob the man for posing as a member of their clubs - but things didn’t go as planned.

  • Watch the moment a truck carrying thousands of pounds of illegal fireworks exploded in LA, injuring 16

    The bomb squad was loading the fireworks onto a trailer parked on a residential street when the explosion occurred.

  • San Jose Will Force Gun Owners to Cover Costs of Gun Violence After Mass Shooting

    Reuters/Peter DaSilvaJust five weeks after last month’s massacre at a San Jose light-rail yard that left nine people dead, the city has taken unprecedented gun-control action.In a unanimous vote Tuesday night, San Jose’s city council approved a national first that will see gun owners being forced to compensate taxpayers for the spiraling costs of gun violence. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, gun owners in California’s third-largest city will be required to take out liability insurance

  • Prosecutor: Honolulu police killing of Black man justified

    Honolulu police officers' use of deadly force was justified and no charges will be filed against them in a shooting that killed a Black man because an investigation found that he entered a home uninvited and physically attacked the officers, the city's prosecuting attorney said Wednesday. The April 14 shooting death of Lindani Myeni, 29, has drawn international attention, including from civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton, at a time when police violence in other parts of the U.S. have prompted protests over racial injustice. Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said his office's investigation refutes those who said the shooting shows that despite Hawaii's multicultural diversity, police are racist.

  • Former Prison Guard Revisits Inappropriate Relationship With Convicted Child Killer Susan Smith

    In a sneak peek of Lifetime's Cellmate Secrets: Susan Smith, the cellmates and lover of the convicted murderer recall how manipulative she was and the impact it had on their own lives.

  • Separatist leader arrested, will face trial in Nigeria: govt

    Nigerian Biafran separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu has been arrested and "brought back" to the country to face trial, the justice minister said Tuesday.

  • ‘Right-Wing Death Squad’: Active-Duty Marine Plotted to Bomb DNC, Murder Black People, Feds Say

    FacebookAn active-duty U.S. Marine came under federal investigation for allegedly plotting with at least two others to assassinate minorities, drug users, and employees of the Democratic National Committee with explosives, rocket launchers, and automatic rifles.That’s according to a newly unsealed FBI search warrant affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast, which indicates USMC Private First Class Travis Owens and his partners in the unrealized murder plot were influenced by Timothy McVeigh, the fo

  • Two Asian American Women Robbed at 99 Ranch Market in San Gabriel

    Police in San Gabriel, Calif., are looking for three men accused of robbing two Asian American women at a 99 Ranch Market over the weekend. The first incident, which was caught on surveillance video, saw one of the suspects grab the victim’s purse as she stood next to a checkout counter.

  • Cape Cod man allegedly destroyed $10,000 worth of lobsters at fish market, police say

    Public records show the suspect previously owned a business in Sandwich, Massachusetts, at the same location as the fish market and filed for bankruptcy in 2019.

  • Hate crime charge for woman in NYC hotel confrontation

    A California woman who wrongly accused a Black teen of taking her phone at a New York City hotel late last year and grabbed at him as he tried to leave is now charged with a hate crime. Miya Ponsetto was arraigned in court in Manhattan via videoconference Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to charges including unlawful imprisonment as a hate crime, aggravated harassment and endangering the welfare of a child. Ponsetto was at the Arlo Hotel in December when she got into a confrontation with a teen, 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr., whom she accused of stealing her phone.