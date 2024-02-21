Man charged in Jefferson County with uploading child pornography

Feb. 21—WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has charged 27-year-old Travis F. Perkins with promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child, a felony.

The sheriff's office said the charge stems from an investigation initially transferred from the Richland County Sheriff's Office in Ohio and during that investigation, an unrelated and separate incident was reviewed where Perkins allegedly uploaded a video with illegal contraband to a social media app.

The sheriff's office was assisted by state police.