Man charged in jewelry heists at Santa Fe art gallery

May 21—A Los Lunas man faces a slew of charges after authorities say he stole tens of thousands of dollars in jewelry from a Santa Fe gallery.

Santa Fe police charged Christopher Teague, 41, with two counts of shoplifting; two counts of forgery; four counts of fraud; and two counts of possession or use of an altered, forged or fictitious license.

Teague lifted up the sealed back portion of a glass display case to steal a 14-karat gold bracelet worth $28,000 on April 20 from Manitou Galleries near the Plaza, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

He removed the case's glass top and left it on the floor when he stole a gold bracelet and at least one gold ring on April 27 from the same gallery, the complaint states.

The value of the stolen jewelry is estimated at over $40,000. Police used surveillance video to identify Teague, who later confessed to the crimes, according to the complaint.

Teague used a fake ID when he pawned some of the stolen jewelry in Albuquerque, police said. Investigators recovered one of the stolen bracelets and returned it to the gallery.

In addition to shoplifting, Teague is accused of using a fake ID to sell jewelry to the Santa Fe gallery and using the same fictitious ID to cash several checks at local banks.